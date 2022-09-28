Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 9,258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 288,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

