Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.52. 500,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,818. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $198.79 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

