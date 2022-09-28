Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.2 %

ABC traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

