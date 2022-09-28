Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $229,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,452. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.