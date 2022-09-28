Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $748,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,257. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

