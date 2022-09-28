Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 58,373 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

EFA traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.