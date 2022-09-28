Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 971,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

