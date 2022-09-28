X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in September

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Stock Performance

X Financial stock remained flat at $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,121. The company has a market cap of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 18.35%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

