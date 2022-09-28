Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

