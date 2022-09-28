XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %

XOMAP stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $27.50.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

