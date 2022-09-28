XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %
XOMAP stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $27.50.
About XOMA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAP)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.