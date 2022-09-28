xWIN Finance (XWIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $405,300.00

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003395 BTC on exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $39.43 million and $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xWIN Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004798 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00048165 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.01633816 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00036721 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xWIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xWIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.