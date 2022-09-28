Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 8.5 %

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

