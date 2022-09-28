Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 747,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.