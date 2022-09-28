ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Up 10.9%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) rose 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 38,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $281.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
