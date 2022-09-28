Zenfuse (ZEFU) One Day Volume Hits $5,454.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $506,747.20 and $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.