Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

