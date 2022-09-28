Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,281,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 163,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

