ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

CNET stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

