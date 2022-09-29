10,000 Shares in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 683,460 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Oyster Point Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,559. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.