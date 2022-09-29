10,146 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.