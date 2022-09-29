10,607 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GSST stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.