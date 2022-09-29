11,401 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

