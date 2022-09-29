11,604 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

WMB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 281,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

