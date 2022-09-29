12,350 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 217,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

