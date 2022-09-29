177,884 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. H&R Block comprises about 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 912,967 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $16,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 424,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 147,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.