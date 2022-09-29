18,393 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Enbridge accounts for about 0.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.