19,153 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,542,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.