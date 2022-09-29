2,000 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,080. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

