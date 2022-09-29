2,920 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

GNRC stock traded down $15.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,815. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average is $245.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

