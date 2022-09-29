3,233 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.89. 2,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,776. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.