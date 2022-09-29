335,190 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 335,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 45,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

