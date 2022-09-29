48,244 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 512,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 121,306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.71 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.