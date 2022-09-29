4,998 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $388.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.71 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.31, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

