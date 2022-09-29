4,998 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $388.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

