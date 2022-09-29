5,081 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $14.14 on Thursday, reaching $562.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,167. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.49 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

