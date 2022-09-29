5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Down 9.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.12. 2,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

