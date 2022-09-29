5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Down 9.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.12. 2,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 12.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.