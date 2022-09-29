5th Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $180.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

