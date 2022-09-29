7,963 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 395,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.