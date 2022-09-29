abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in September

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

abrdn Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of abrdn stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

