Abyss Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

