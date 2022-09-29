Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

