Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

