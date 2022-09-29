Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $261.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

