ACENT (ACE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.88 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT’s launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

