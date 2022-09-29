Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. Acme United has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

