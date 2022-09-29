ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.47

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.47 and traded as low as $30.50. ACNB shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 10,081 shares.

ACNB Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 221.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACNB by 355.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

