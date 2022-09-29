ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $983,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

