Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 101,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 384,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATNM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

