Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.