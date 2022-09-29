AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Down 5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 115,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 258,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.