AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Down 5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 115,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 258,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
See Also
