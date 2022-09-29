Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 86,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.